Mila Kunis Reveals 'Really Dumb' Thing That Hospitalized Ashton Kutcher Twice

Mila Kunis has recalled the intense way her husband, Ashton Kutcher, prepared to play Steve Jobs in the 2013 biopic of the late Apple founder — and which saw the actor in the hospital twice.

Kunis, appearing on YouTube channel First We Feast’s latest “Hot Ones” spicy wings challenge, was asked to confirm Kutcher’s previous report on the show that he’d suffered severe back pain from drinking too much carrot juice to get into character as the on-off fruitarian.

“Oh, he’s downplaying it,” Kunis told host Sean Evans.

According to Kunis, Kutcher went full method and at one point only ate grapes.

“He was so dumb,” she said. “It’s so stupid. We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis. So, fact check, yes. It was really dumb.”

Watch the video here: