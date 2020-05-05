Celebrities get the sillies in lockdown, too.

Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher turned a party game on “The Tonight Show” Monday into their own laugh fest. (Watch the video above.)

Jimmy Fallon introduced “Voice Swap,” in which one player answers a question and the other must mouth the response at the same time. Kind of like being ventriloquist and dummy.

Answering a query on behalf of Kunis, Kutcher took the scatological route and rhapsodized over a morning poop. Then the host asked Kutcher how he was doing, and the laughing floodgates opened.

Kunis was able to maintain at times but got lost in the giggles. “Are you playing the game?” Kutcher asked his wife.

“I don’t know how to keep a straight face,” Kunis said.

Kutcher stripped off his shirt when Kunis said her husband yearned to run naked outside when shelter-in-place ends. She earned excellent burn points for pointing out that Kutcher’s chest hair is shaped like the Bat Signal.