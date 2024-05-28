Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis' Kids Make Rare Appearance With Their Parents

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ WNBA night out was a family affair.

The actors grabbed courtside seats with their kiddos on Friday night to watch the Indiana Fever take on the Los Angeles Sparks.

It was a rare outing for the foursome, as their daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7, are rarely ― if ever ― at public events with their famous parents.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and their children look on during the game between the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks on May 24 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The family shared a few sweet moments with WBNA rookie and former college star Caitlin Clark, who shares a special connection to Kutcher. The actor and Fever player, who were both born in Iowa, also both attended the University of Iowa.

Kutcher and Kunis’ son even wore a black-and-gold Iowa Hawkeyes sweatshirt for the game, while Kutcher donned an Iowa hat.

The Fever nudged out a 78-73 win in front of a record-setting crowd of 19,103 fans. The victory was especially sweet for Clark, as she earned her first WNBA double-double in her first WNBA win.

After the game, the WNBA rookie sensation came over to say hello to Kutcher and Kunis and family. It was clear that the interaction left Wyatt a little starstruck, as she covered her mouth in shock as Clark made her way over.

Caitlin Clark met up with Ashton Kutcher after our win in Los Angeles 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UKzT29q68h — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 25, 2024

Clark posed for photos with the kids and the entire family after the game.

Kutcher also posted an Instagram after the game, alongside a photo of him and Clarke

“Props @caitlinclark22 on W 1. Even Bigger props on being someone to look up to!” he wrote. “Take your shot! #hawkeyes.”

Clark poses for a photo with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks on May 24. Harry How via Getty Images

Kutcher has previously spoken out about why he and Kunis make an effort to keep their kids away from the spotlight.

“We actually feel that being public is a personal choice,” the “That ’70s Show” actor said during an appearance on Arianna Huffington’s podcast in 2017.

“My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light,” Kutcher explained. “But my kids have not, so I think they should have the right to choose that.”

He added that he doesn’t “they should have images of them that are out there as children that somebody could potentially blackmail or do whatever.”