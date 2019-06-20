Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Troll Tabloid Over Fake Split Story

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher fired back in the most sarcastic way at a tabloid rumor which claimed they’d split.

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2015 and have two children together, trashed an In Touch Weekly magazine story about their supposed separation with this mocking video:

“Have fun selling magazines this week,” Kutcher captioned the clip. “Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting.”

The publication does not appear to have commented on the couple’s response.

But the video prompted a slew of responses from other celebrities including actor Dax Shepard, singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and singer/actress Rumer Willis (whose mom, Demi Moore, was married to Kutcher for eight years until 2013).

The footage also went viral on Twitter, where some fans reprised pictures of the pair starring in “That ’70s Show” together in their defense:

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are GOALS. 😭 — 🦄Skittles and Rainbows🌈🖤 (@desire__namazzi) June 20, 2019

Fake News! Good for them for calling them out! — APRIL 🌶️ (@RHCPAPRIL) June 20, 2019