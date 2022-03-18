Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Raise $30 Million For Ukrainians: 'Please Don't Stop Donating'

Actors Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher happily announced Thursday that they had reached their goal to raise $30 million for Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion.

But the fundraising is “not done,” they noted in a video posted together to Instagram.

“Over 65,000 of you donated,” said the Ukraine-born Kunis. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support.” She added that the “collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

Kunis pointed out that the money was “far” from enough to solve the war-ravaged country’s problems, so she and Kutcher are going to continue to raise money.

“We’re going to do everything to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all ... finds the maximum impact for those in need,” said Kutcher. “As funding comes in, we’re going to treat every dollar as if it’s being donated out of our pocket, out of respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love for which it was given.”

The couple promised earlier this month to match $3 million in donations to assist Ukrainians fleeing their nation amid the Russian invasion. Now that the goal has been met, the effort continues.

“Please don’t stop donating, whether to us or to other unbelievable foundations out there,” Kunis said. “This is just the beginning of a very, very long journey.”

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi in Ukraine, and moved to the U.S. with her family in 1991 around the age of 8. She told Maria Shriver in an interview early this month that she “very much” has “always felt like an American.” But she often told people she was born in Russia, she confided to Shriver.

It was easier, for one thing, because everyone knows about Russia and where it is, she explained.

Kunis said she mostly had felt far removed from Ukraine and her ties there, but that changed suddenly late last month, when Russia invaded.

