Rumor has it that Adele is indirectly responsible for Ashton Kutcher’s new mustache.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” the actor explained how a “very famous English singer” friend of his wife Mila Kunis had invited them to her lavish birthday party.

“Adele,” guessed host Jimmy Fallon, before the pair sang her hit song “Hello.”

Kutcher didn’t 100% confirm it was the British singer, but it’s likely ― given that they are neighbors ― and he revealed he debuted the mustache at her bash following a misunderstanding over its theme.

And because Kunis is a fan of the facial hair, he “can’t get rid of it,” he said.

Check out the interview above.