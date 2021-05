17 Asian American-Owned Beauty Brands To Support

Insert Name Here (INH)

INH

When Sharon Pak, who is Korean American, started working in the beauty industry eight years ago, she saw firsthand how underrepresented Asian people are: “First day on the job, I realized I was the only dark-haired minority in a sea of blondes. It then dawned on me that although Asians are one of the biggest consumers within the beauty space we lacked representation externally and internally.”When she later began working at ColourPop Cosmetics, she had the opportunity to be a face of the brand, and it gave her a sense of purpose. “I want to serve and inspire others who look like me that they too can do whatever they put their hearts and mind to,” she said.With INH, Sharon is inspiring and helping others build confidence — all while helping erase the stigma of fake hair. The brand’s signature clip-in ponytail is made of a premium-quality, lightweight, vegan fiber from Japan and accurately mimics the look and feel of human hair. No wonder it’s become a big fan of influencers such as Desi Perkins, Jenn Im and Makeup Shayla.