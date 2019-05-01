Asian Americans Stan Lucy Liu Receiving Walk Of Fame Star Next To Anna May Wong's

May’s Asian Pacific Heritage Month started off perfectly as Lucy Liu received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And many Asians on the internet had no chill. Whatsoever.

Today Lucy Liu becomes the second Asian-American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Also just so happens to be Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 😛 pic.twitter.com/qvypBFakPU — Gabby (@thisisgubs) May 1, 2019

The actress received her star on Wednesday, when it was placed next to the star for Asian American trailblazer Anna May Wong, who’s known as the first Chinese American movie star in Hollywood and will reportedly be featured in Liu’s upcoming series “Unsung Heroes.”

In her speech, Liu paid homage to Wong. She explained that Asians “have been making movies for a long time.”

“We just weren’t making them here because we weren’t invited to the table,” she said. “If my body of work somehow helped bridged the gap between the stereotypical roles first given to Anna May and mainstream success today, I’m thrilled to have been part of that process.”

Liu and Wong are now the only two Asian women who have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. So it’s no wonder people were insanely excited for the actress’ big day.

@LucyLiu gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - thanks for kicking off #APAHM with a bang https://t.co/Wm1AAKFnDY — Dana LeGrand (@DYLG) May 2, 2019

Literally name another more iconic Asian actress who has dominated Hollywood for sooo many years. Lucy Liu so deserving of this recognition 👏👏 only the second Asian American woman to be on the walk of fame https://t.co/d7njCr1guJ — ronald (@TheReal_RCheung) May 2, 2019

Congratulations @LucyLiu on your Star ⭐️ on the #Hollywood Walk of Fame!



Lucy is only the second #AAPI woman to get on the walk of fame 👀 Here’s to many more Asian-American stars getting their due 🥂 #APAHM https://t.co/xVIPslxY87 — David E. Ryu (@davideryu) May 2, 2019

1) This is so cute, and they did Charlie's Angel posing. 😍

2) How the heck is Lucy Liu JUST NOW getting her star on the Walk of Fame? She's an icon!

3) Honoring one of the most recognizable & influential Asian American entertainers at the start of #AAPIHeritageMonth IS awesome! https://t.co/bQbW9nvOt3 — 𝓙𝓪𝔃𝔃 🦋 (@bleuangel88) May 1, 2019

While Liu’s accolade received love across the internet, sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen also pointed out how there are “plenty of Asian women long overdue for stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame” ― especially considering that not even 1% of approximately 2,600 stars belong to women of Asian descent.

There are plenty of Asian women long overdue for stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Let's start with international superstar Michelle Yeoh. pic.twitter.com/dqBHEQyQaS — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) April 28, 2019

Sandra Oh, award-winning star of television and film, deserves her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/WJ8Wcga2J6 — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) April 28, 2019

Executive producer, writer, and actress Mindy Kaling should be recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/WfYYnQ7nfZ — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) April 28, 2019

Ming Na Wen, from Joy Luck Club to Mulan, from ER to Agents of Shield, has been gracing Hollywood screens for decades. She is a legend that deserves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! pic.twitter.com/MG80GUfkc0 — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) April 28, 2019

Lea Salonga has starred in the biggest Broadway productions (Les Miserables, Miss Saigon just to name a few) and was the singing voice of Jasmine in Aladdin and Mulan. She is a stage legend that deserves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/2bAwv10buY — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) April 28, 2019

Miyoshi Umeki (only Asian woman to win an acting Oscar), Nancy Kwan, France Nuyen, Tsai Chin, Lisa Lu and many more--we deserve more than just two Asian female stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/5AliCdqiqh — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) April 28, 2019