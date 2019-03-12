8 Badass Asian-Americans We Can't Overlook This Women's History Month

What Women Want Now is a program by HuffPost and her sister sites dedicated to creating content about the issues and stories that matter most to women. Read more here. Join the conversation with #WhatWomenWantNow.

Asian-Americans talk a lot about the need for representation in Hollywood ― we see you (and feel seen!), “Crazy Rich Asians” ― but there’s room for strides in representation in pretty much every field. That’s especially true for Asian-American women.

Not only do Asian-American women have to contend with the glass ceiling, but we also have to worry about the “bamboo ceiling”: an invisible barrier that systematically keeps Asians out of leadership positions in spite of success in the workplace and in school.

We’ve got a long way to go, but some of the work has already been done; let’s not forget all the women who came before us and paved the way.

Below ― to mark Women’s History Month ― we give props to eight Asian-American pioneers who became heroines in their respective fields. This is by no means a comprehensive list, so feel free to share who would have made your list in the comments.

Patsy Mink (1927–2002), the first woman of color in Congress