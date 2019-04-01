Asians On Twitter Had No Chill When Sandra Oh Hosted 'SNL'

Sandra Oh became the third Asian woman in the entire history of “Saturday Night Live” to host the program this past week.

And you bet Asians on the internet failed to keep it chill as they witnessed the Asian woman with amazing hair do her thing on the legendary comedy program’s stage.

Sandra Oh talking about being Canadian and Asian in her intro ... she never forgets her roots ... my heart 💜💜 — Rowanna - PERSONA - 4/12 💜 (@rowanna_09) March 31, 2019

You know how they sometimes make entire (often not very good) feature films out of SNL characters? I give you Sandra Oh as Tishy. https://t.co/PIsKw3aiZl — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) March 31, 2019

This Asian-Canadian is beaming with pride that Sandra Oh is hosting #SNL tonight. pic.twitter.com/RYp84y4j6V — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) March 31, 2019

The “Killing Eve” star kicked off the program with a monologue that marked her first anniversary of becoming a U.S. citizen.

“I love Americans. You are confident and direct,” Oh said in the monologue. “And now that I am an Asian Canadian American, I’m trying to learn a thing or two about tooting my own horn.”

Oh appeared in a sketch with fellow funny Asian Bowen Yang. And it was kinda a big deal.

This is the most Asians I've ever seen on SNL at one time. #OhSNL pic.twitter.com/aETHrEmoXT — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) March 31, 2019

In one of the most compelling parts of her hosting gig, she donned a T-shirt with her own dope quote about how “it’s an honor just to be Asian.”

“It’s an honor just to be Asian.” Thank you @IamSandraOh for representing us. #OhSNL pic.twitter.com/mQomLXIYwx — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) March 31, 2019

Did everyone see Sandra Oh last night on #SNL? She wore this T-shirt in support of @EWPlayers, the oldest active panethnic theatre in the U.S.! Get yours here: https://t.co/1L6iUYxQ1P pic.twitter.com/qB3bwBm7ur — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) March 31, 2019