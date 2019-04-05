HuffPost

If you’re starting to assemble your spring and summer wardrobe on the cheap, Asos is here to help. The online fashion retailer is having a major sale on dresses, shoes, swimwear and more, with lots of items up to 50 percent off.

Naturally, we first scoured the sale page for dresses and jumpsuits, and we were pleasantly surprised to see a ton of flattering styles. Whether you’re looking to replace your favorite black summer dress or want to hop on some of the season’s hottest trends like gingham or puffy sleeves, there’s something for everyone.

Below, we’ve rounded 15 of our favorite on-sale dresses and jumpsuits. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below.