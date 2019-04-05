HuffPost Finds

Asos Has A Lot Of Dresses And Jumpsuits Half Price Right Now

Half off is twice as nice.

If you’re starting to assemble your spring and summer wardrobe on the cheap, Asos is here to help. The online fashion retailer is having a major sale on dresses, shoes, swimwear and more, with lots of items up to 50 percent off.

Naturally, we first scoured the sale page for dresses and jumpsuits, and we were pleasantly surprised to see a ton of flattering styles. Whether you’re looking to replace your favorite black summer dress or want to hop on some of the season’s hottest trends like gingham or puffy sleeves, there’s something for everyone.

Below, we’ve rounded 15 of our favorite on-sale dresses and jumpsuits. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

EXPLORE MORE OF THE ASOS SALE

1
En Crème floral embroiderd mini dress with lace trim
ASOS
Originally $75, get it on sale for $38.
2
Boohoo Plus Tie Waist Stripe Midi Dress
ASOS
Originally $40, get it on sale for $24.
3
Vero Moda pocket detail wide leg jumpsuit
ASOS
Originally $80, get it on sale for $48.
4
ASOS DESIGN midi jumper dress with large button detail
ASOS
Originally $35, get it on sale for $24.
5
French Connection mix print fluid dress
ASOS
Originally $148, get it on sale for $104.50.
6
ASOS DESIGN Tall tea jumpsuit with cut out and tie detail in linen
ASOS
Originally $45, get it on sale for $27.
7
ASOS DESIGN Deep V Strap Back Jumpsuit
ASOS
Originally $40, get it on sale for $24.
8
ASOS DESIGN green floral wrap maxi dress
ASOS
Originally $60, get it on sale for $42.
9
ASOS DESIGN faux horn button through shift dress
ASOS
Originally $35, get it on sale for $21.
10
Sacred Hawk denim 70's flared jumpsuit
Originally $87, get it on sale for $43.
11
New Look Stripe V Neck Button Jumpsuit
ASOS
Originally $45, get it on sale for $31.
12
Influence Plus polka dot button through midi dress
ASOS
Originally $52, get it on sale for $38.
13
Closet London wrap dress in contrast stripe
ASOS
Originally $98, get it on sale for $68 .
14
ASOS DESIGN tea jumpsuit with empire seam and flutter sleeve
ASOS
Originally $48, get it on sale for $24.
15
New Look wrap jumpsuit in shimmer
ASOS
Originally $48, get it on sale for $33.
shoppablefinds stylefinds sale