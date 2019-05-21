Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Everything At Asos Is 25% Off, Just In Time For Memorial Day Weekend

There are a ton of dresses perfect for your Memorial Day Weekend plans.

You’ve made the plans, set an out of office notice, but have you found the right outfit for Memorial Day weekend yet? If your answer is no, that’s actually a good thing, because Asos is currently offering 25% off everything until Wednesday, May 22. We’ve spotted a ton of statement-worthy pants and cute shoes marked down, so it’s also a great time to replenish on your summer wardrobe.

No matter where you’re celebrating this the holiday weekend, the dresses and jumpsuits that are on sale right now can be worn anywhere, like this off-the shoulder dress for a beach getaway, this puffy-sleeved jumpsuit for a rooftop party, or this all-denim look for a backyard barbecue.

If you want a breakdown of all the best MDW 2019 sales, be sure to sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces to snatch from Asos while they’re on sale.

Take a look:

1
ASOS DESIGN denim square neck button jumpsuit
ASOS
Originally $67, get it for 25% off on ASOS.
2
ASOS DESIGN button through skater mini dress with tie sleeves
ASOS
Originally $51, get it for 25% off on ASOS.
3
ASOS DESIGN Tall tea jumpsuit with puff sleeve and tie detail
ASOS
Originally $45, get it for 25% off on ASOS.
4
ASOS DESIGN shirred bodice square neck cotton mini smock dress
ASOS
Originally $35, get it for 25% off on ASOS.
5
Y.A.S cotton button through mini dress
ASOS
Originally $108, get it for 25% off on ASOS.
6
ASOS DESIGN maxi slubby cami swing dress with faux wood buttons
Originally $35, get it for 25% off on ASOS.
7
ASOS DESIGN twist midi dress with kimono sleeve
ASOS
Originally $60, get it for 25% off on ASOS.
8
ASOS DESIGN denim sweetheart neck puff sleeve jumpsuit in stripe
ASOS
Originally $79, get it for 25% off on ASOS.
9
Bershka floral printed shirred dress in green
ASOS
Originally $51, get it for 25% off on ASOS.
10
Fashion Union high halter neck jumpsuit in floral
ASOS
Originally $56, get it for 25% off on ASOS.

