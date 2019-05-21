HuffPost

You’ve made the plans, set an out of office notice, but have you found the right outfit for Memorial Day weekend yet? If your answer is no, that’s actually a good thing, because Asos is currently offering 25% off everything until Wednesday, May 22. We’ve spotted a ton of statement-worthy pants and cute shoes marked down, so it’s also a great time to replenish on your summer wardrobe.

No matter where you’re celebrating this the holiday weekend, the dresses and jumpsuits that are on sale right now can be worn anywhere, like this off-the shoulder dress for a beach getaway, this puffy-sleeved jumpsuit for a rooftop party, or this all-denim look for a backyard barbecue.

No matter where you're celebrating this the holiday weekend, the dresses and jumpsuits that are on sale right now can be worn anywhere, like this off-the shoulder dress for a beach getaway, this puffy-sleeved jumpsuit for a rooftop party, or this all-denim look for a backyard barbecue.

Take a look: