Skyscraper-Sized Asteroid Passing By Earth Next Week

Things could get pretty spacey for Mother Earth next week.

On Jan. 18, an asteroid known as (7482) 1994 PC1 that experts say is about as big as two Empire State Buildings is expected to come within 1,231,184 miles of Earth.

Advertisement

That’s apparently cutting it close by cosmic standards, although the 3,609-foot asteroid should be far enough away to avoid colliding with our planet. Experts say it looks as if Earth will be safe from any giant asteroid collisions for the next 100 years.

Still, Tuesday’s asteroid could be bright enough to be visible at night with a backyard telescope in a dark-sky location.