Astroworld Death Toll Jumps To 9 People After 22-Year-Old Dies From Injuries

Another fatality associated with Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston was confirmed Thursday, raising the death toll to nine people.

An attorney for the family of Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M University student who was hospitalized with injuries and placed on a ventilator following the event last week, confirmed Shahani’s death, saying she “lost her battle from the horrific, horrific injuries that she sustained.”

Astroworld was Shahani’s first music festival, the victim’s sister, Namrata Shahani, said at a news conference Thursday.

“She was always looking out for me,” she said through tears. “The last thing she said to me was, ‘Are you OK?’”

The family’s lawyer said that neither Scott, the rapper who helmed the festival, nor anyone else involved in “the disaster that was Nov. 5” has contacted them.

Shahani and eight other people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, died in connection with the festival.