Cleaner At GM Plant Who Killed Co-Worker Sentenced To Life In Prison

AP
Oakland County Sheriff's Office

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A cleaning service employee has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for beating a co-worker to death last summer at a General Motors assembly plant near Detroit.

Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was sentenced Thursday after a jury convicted him in March of first-degree premeditated murder in the killing of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, WDIV-TV reported.

The two men were employed by a cleaning service contracted by GM and were working at the automaker’s assembly plant in Oakland County’s Orion Township, north of Detroit, when the fatal assault occurred in August 2022.

Sheriff’s deputies called to the plant at around 1:30 a.m. found Robertson unconscious and bleeding. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts by deputies.

Bushi was found standing near Robertson’s body. He was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Robertson died of multiple blunt force injuries. Police have said they recovered the item used in the killing.

