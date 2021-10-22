The most recent organizing trend? At-home coffee and tea bars. These ultra-tidy beverage stations have taken up pages and pages of Pinterest real estate. But before you roll your eyes and say it’s something you could never do, how-to-guides show that this may actually be worth the effort ― and might even be a little fun. A bit of strategic storage, smart placement and slight rearranging can mean less time digging around for your designated tea spoon or desperately scrounging for the last bits of coffee grounds at the bottom of the bag. You can have tea bags, K-Cups, sugar and mugs all within an arm’s reach.