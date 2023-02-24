In the dreary days of winter, your little piggies become more like little piggy hooves. When the temperatures drop and you’re constantly wearing heavy boots and thick socks, your feet get dry, calloused and weathered, literally.

“Many of us tend to ignore our feet during the winter months,” said Jessica Austin, a manager at Primp & Polish, a small chain of New York-based salons. “But it is definitely a great idea to maintain care even if we are not showing them to world.”

For Austin, maintaining care can include regularly trimming and filing your toenails, doing foot soaks, using sugar scrubs to exfoliate and pumice stones or foot files to keep your soles from developing cracks or thick calluses.

While you could spring for a salon pedicure, beauty vlogger and home manicurist Amanda Bella says there are tons of easy and affordable ways to replenish your feet without ever leaving the house.

To keep your kickers smooth and soft, Austin and Bella shared their favorite products and tricks for taking care of winter feet and doing professional-level pedicures at home.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.