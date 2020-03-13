HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Everything You Need For An Effective At-Home Workout

We all know the perks of a good workout: It improves mental health and your mood, reduces stress, could help you sleep better and might even strengthen your judgment skills on the job.

That’s why making sure you get in your 20 minutes of cardio a few times a week is so important, even if hitting the gym isn’t your top priority.

So, whether your gym membership is starting to strain your wallet or you find yourself struggling to find make time for exercise in your busy schedule, it might be time to consider working out at home.

An at-home workout can be just as effective as a studio session, and you might find that it’s easier to fit home workouts into your busy schedule when you don’t have to schlep equipment to the gym or remember to pack your sneakers.

If you’re considering working out at home but don’t know how, there are plenty of places to start.

Online programs, workout apps and fitness experts Kayla Itsines and Jassamyn Stanley often share their routines for free (or for less than a gym membership.) I’m a devout user of Obé Fitness, an app-based workout program that allows you to stream live and archived workouts from anywhere.

All it takes is a little motivation and the right equipment to get it done. But if you’re not sure what you need for an effective at-home workout, there are a lot of places to start researching what works for you.

Products like The Mirror and Peloton have become popular for those willing and able to splash out up front for the services. But, in reality, all you really need to get started working out at home is a mat and some hand weights. When you’re ready, you can level up in things like weights and resistance bands.

We’ve rounded up a few items that can transform your living room into a full-service fitness studio.

Take a look below: