At Least 125 Sue Travis Scott For $750 Million Over Astroworld Tragedy

Scott has faced searing criticism for being slow to take action during his set; he played on for another 37 minutes after officials declared the scene in front of him a “mass casualty event,” according to the Houston Chronicle. It’s not uncommon for performers to stop a show because of something they see happening in the crowd, but lawyers for the rapper said Scott could not tell what was happening from the stage.

An attorney for Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest suit.