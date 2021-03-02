15 Dead In California Vehicle Crash

More than a dozen people have died after a vehicle crash in California near the Mexican border on Tuesday.

A big rig collided with a Ford SUV around 6:15 a.m. on state Route 115 in Imperial County, state Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jake Sanchez told HuffPost. Fourteen people died at the scene, according to a video statement from El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC). A 15th person died upon arrival at the hospital.

“The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time, as you can imagine,” Dr. Adolphe Edward, the CEO of ECRMC, said at a briefing. “This was a major accident, and we are taking care of them in the emergency room department.”

In total, 27 passengers are believed to have been riding in the SUV, the hospital added. Six patients are currently being treated at El Centro, and two patients were transferred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.

Imperial County Fire officials told CNN the crash is being treated as a mass casualty event and multiple agencies are responding to the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Lydia O’Connor contributed to this report.