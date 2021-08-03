Athing Mu said she used her “medal mentality” on Tuesday to win the United States’ first Olympic gold medal for women in the 800-meter race since 1968.

Her mentor, Trenton Track Club coach Al Jennings of New Jersey, pumped his arms just in case that wasn’t enough.

Check out this fun clip ― posted by Emma Lee of WHYY News ― of Jennings watching Mu on a feed and rooting for her as she blazes to her wire-to-wire victory in 1:55.21.

The best part is when Jennings, who’s wearing a red shirt, seems to will his 19-year-old protege to maintain her lead by rising from his seat and running. Coaches never stop coaching.

Trenton’s Athing Mu wins gold in the 800 meters in Tokyo!!! @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/YwYLliqzHo — Emma Lee (@EmmaLeePhoto) August 3, 2021

Jennings and coach Bernice Mitchell discovered Mu as a youngster and helped cultivate her talent, according to The Trentonian.

Now, Mu is an Olympic champion giving plenty of people a reason to cheer.

Watch Mu own the field down the home straight:

ATHING MU TAKES THE GOLD! 🥇



She is the first American woman to win the 800m since the 1968 Mexico City Games. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/WmJq2dYulr — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021