7 Athleisure Sets From Black-Owned Brands To (Pretend To) Work Out In

Perfect for running, whether it's a 5K or from the kitchen to the couch.

Athleisure’s moment in the sun is not a moment. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus have encouraged a more casual wardrobe, and for those who want to “get dressed” without dressing up, coordinating sets offer an easy, comfortable and chic solution for working, working out or working on our Netflix watch lists.

Even now, as the country begins to reopen, coordinating sets remain a summer staple ― so much so that brands are often quick to sell out of specific sets.

Bookmark the following Black-owned brands and their stylish selections of sets to make sure you get your hands on some ― and help support Black businesses at the same time.

Below, seven awesome coordinating athleisure sets for any and all times.

Roam Loud Ansa Top and Legging
Roam Loud
Get the Roam Loud ansa top for $24 and legging for $45.99
Culture Fit Clothing Criss-Cross Sports Bra and Zigzag Capris
Culture Fit Clothing
Get the Culture Fit Clothing criss-cross sports bra for $29.99 and zigzag capris for $44.99
Yema Classic Track Jacket and Track Pants
Yema
Get the Yema classic track jacket for $100 and pants for $80
PRU Apparel Elani Set
PRU Apparel
Get the PRU Apparel Elani set for $60
EleVen by Venus Williams Sprint Sports Bra and Goal 7/8 Legging
EleVen by Venus Williams
Get the EleVen by Venus Williams sprint sports bra for $60 and goal 7/8 legging for $85
Ju'Nae Fit Pomegranate Passion Set
Ju'Nae Fit
Get the Ju'Nae Fit pomegranate passion set for $50
Roam Loud Armah Top and Armah Legging
Roam Loud
Get the Roam Loud armah top for $27.99 and legging for $45.99
