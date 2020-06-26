7 Athleisure Sets From Black-Owned Brands To (Pretend To) Work Out In

Athleisure’s moment in the sun is not a moment. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus have encouraged a more casual wardrobe, and for those who want to “get dressed” without dressing up, coordinating sets offer an easy, comfortable and chic solution for working, working out or working on our Netflix watch lists.

Even now, as the country begins to reopen, coordinating sets remain a summer staple ― so much so that brands are often quick to sell out of specific sets.

Bookmark the following Black-owned brands and their stylish selections of sets to make sure you get your hands on some ― and help support Black businesses at the same time.