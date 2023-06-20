Reviewers Say These Perfect Everyday Pants Feel Like 'Wearing Nothing At All'

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I never thought it would happen to me, but I am officially of the age where I seek out clothes that feel like sweatpants but look like real trousers. Comfort is king, but I’m not quite ready to fully sacrifice style for function.
As a result, I’ve been eyeing the cult-favorite Brooklyn pants from Athleta for a while now. These wildly popular ankle-length pants have a devoted following, and with a couple of colorways currently on sale, it just might be the right time to snag a pair.
These pants are breathable, wrinkle-resistant and super lightweight, making them ideal for everything from travel days to running errands and chasing after kids — while remaining structured enough for a day at the office. And since they start at under $50, they’re pretty impossible to refuse.
I’m especially keen to try them for long-haul flights. It doesn’t feel great to land on another continent looking like an absolute slob, but I refuse to wear hard pants while fighting for my life on a 14-hour trip in an economy seat. The rib-knit waistband and flexible side panels seem like exactly what we all need to stay comfortable and incredibly chic at the same time.
The Brooklyn ankle pants are made of stretchy fabric that won’t impede mobility — while still looking structured and stylish. They are designed with a slim fit that skims the silhouette. As an unexpected bonus, the fabric has a UPF rating of 50-plus, offering great protection from the sun’s harmful rays, and it is made from recycled polyester sourced from plastic bottles. It’s quick-drying and tear-resistant, so you can feel good about investing in a clothing item that will stand the test of time.
You can get these faux-fancy pants in regular, tall and petite sizing from 00 to 26, with nine different colorways. My colleague Kristen Aiken has nothing but good things to say about them.
“I’m about 5-foot-10, so ‘ankle-length’ pants are unfortunately more like awkward capris on me,” she said. “The tall version of the Brooklyn ankle pant is perfectly proportioned to hit in just the right spot above the anklebone, so I’m not triggered by traumatic memories of middle school girls telling me my pants are too short. Oh, and I also love the slinky fabric.”
If you’re looking for the perfect everyday pants, you may have met your match with these casual must-haves from Athleta. Not only do I see them everywhere while out and about, but reviewers absolutely rave about them on the brand’s website. Give these pants a peek and pick some up for yourself. We’ll all be living in them before we know it.
Check out these promising reviews:
“This is my fifth pair Brooklyn ankle pants. The pants are so versatile. I wear them for work and travel. The waistband is comfortable and they don’t wrinkle easily.” — Anonymous.
“Absolutely loved these. Lightweight and feel great. Pants tend to run a little long for me but these are perfect length. I have the lighter lighter mauve color and love it. I bought it on sale and I’ll keep snatching them when they’re on sale.” — Anonymous.
“These are the best pants for work! I am required to be business causal but also play with children out on a field or blacktop. These are breathable, easy to play in, and great to wear for long work days. I can go from recess to a meeting! They are structured and pull any look together without sacrificing comfort. Just purchased my 3rd pair!” — Anonymous.
“The Brooklyn Ankle Pant continues its legacy of great fit, great style, & ease of travel. Super lightweight and comfortable, it almost feels like you are wearing nothing at all..... but you are, and you’re looking stylish as well!” — Anonymous.