Athletes Continue To Protest Racial Injustice By Refusing To Play

“Despite the overwhelming plea for change,” he continued, “there have been no actions, so our focus cannot be on basketball.”

The police shooting of Jacob Blake ― a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down ― earlier this week has set off another round of protests across the country. The officer who shot Blake in the back seven times has been placed on administrative leave while the Department of Justice investigates the incident.

Before their game was canceled Wednesday, players for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics arrived at the arena wearing shirts that spelled out Blake’s name, with seven marks on the backs representing gunshots.