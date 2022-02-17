FX's 'Atlanta' Will End After Season 4: 'It Was Always Supposed To Be What It Was'

FX’s critically acclaimed show “Atlanta” is coming to an end.

The network’s CEO John Landgraf announced that the fourth season will be the final one during a virtual press tour on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The announcement came two months after FX dropped a teaser for the show’s highly anticipated third season in December. The show’s third and fourth were written together and filmed back-to-back.

“Atlanta” Season 3 is set to stream on Hulu on March 24 and Season 4 will hit screens in the fall.

Donald Glover, the series creator who stars in the show as Earn, discussed the decision to wrap the five-time Emmy-winning series with reporters on Thursday.

“When the conditions are right for something to happen, it happens, and when they’re not, it doesn’t,” he said, according to THR. “The story was always supposed to be what it was.”

Advertisement

“Atlanta” has earned a total of 22 Emmy nominations since it premiered in 2016. It made TV history in 2017 when Glover became the first Black person to win an Emmy for directing a comedy.

The show also stars Brian Tyree Henry (Paper Boi), LaKeith Stanfield (Darius) and Zazie Beetz (Van).

The upcoming third season marks the show’s return after three years. The hiatus was due, in part, to a production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Glover noted on Thursday that he would consider revisiting “Atlanta” in the future.

Advertisement