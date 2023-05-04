What's Hot

'The Jerry Springer Show' Exploited Black, Trans And Poor Experiences

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Botched Nose Surgery Triggered A 'Deep Depression'

U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dead At 32

Hundreds Of Children, Including 2 10-Year-Olds, Found Working Overtime At McDonald's

California State Senator Arrested For Drunk Driving

Kevin Costner Reportedly Leaving 'Yellowstone' At End Of Current Season

Pedro Pascal Shares That A Pose He’s Been Doing For Years Is A Coping Mechanism

Fed Raises Key Rate But Hints It May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil

29 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Vacationing As A Married Couple

'None Of Us Is Safe': Senator Calls For Gun Control After His Kids Go On Lockdown

Florida Republicans Pass School Bills On Pronouns, Diversity

Vivek Ramaswamy Paid To Get Soros Connection Erased From Wikipedia Page: Report

MediaGun ViolenceCNNmass shootings

Atlanta Shooting Survivor Drops Horrific Stat: Her 4th Active Shooter In 5 Years

One woman described the moments after she heard gunshots in the Atlanta medical facility where a shooter killed at least one person Wednesday.
Ben Blanchet

An employee at an Atlanta medical facility, the site of Wednesday’s mass shooting where at least one woman died and four others suffered injuries, told CNN that the terrifying event wasn’t the first time her building has seen an active shooter situation. (You can hear her remarks below)

Tyrisia Woods, who described initially feeling “panic” in the wake of the shooting, recalled hearing multiple gunshots and hearing reports of “blood in the elevator” on her floor before locking down her office.

“I’ve been working in this building for almost five years and this is the fourth active shooter that I’ve encountered since I’ve worked there,” said Woods before nearly a second of silence.

“Jesus. It’s shocking to hear I’m sure for people listening at home,” replied CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

“Listen, we cover them every day, Americans absorb news like this every day...”

Woods’ experiences with multiple active shooter situations reflects remarks from students who experienced the deadly Michigan State shooting this year. Some survivors recounted living through shootings in the past including the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School as well as the Sandy Hook massacre.

Wednesday’s shooting in Atlanta adds to the 192 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Just over 14,300 people have died as a result of gun violence in America in 2023, as of Thursday morning, as well.

(H/T Mediaite)

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community