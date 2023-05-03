Multiple People Injured In Midtown Atlanta Shooting, Police Say

ATLANTA (AP) — Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments. No suspect was in custody and police said in an email just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Police sent out a photo of the person believed to be the shooter. The person was wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front.

Police said the person is believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on the person’s whereabouts to call 911.