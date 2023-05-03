What's Hot

Reviewers Say These Are Their 11 Favorite Sex Toys For Solo Play

Elon Musk Issues Not-So-Subtle Threat To NPR For Not Tweeting

Jon Bon Jovi Reveals The 'Horrible, Horrible' Video That Still Embarrasses Him

Trump Reportedly Got Mad At A Journalist And ‘Tossed’ His Phones

Kevin Costner And Wife Christine Baumgartner To Divorce

Henry Ruggs, Ex-Las Vegas Raider, Takes Plea Deal And Prison In Fatal DUI Crash

I Quit My Job And Put My Life On Pause To Spend An Entire Year Grieving

Rep. Ilhan Omar Crowns Tucker Carlson With Stinging New Moniker

Joe Scarborough Slams Tucker Carlson's Defenders With Scorching Supercut

2nd Woman Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Drink At Rep. Matt Gaetz

Wife Of Suspected Gunman In Texas Massacre Has Been Arrested

Man Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

U.S. NewsGun ViolenceAtlanta

Multiple People Injured In Midtown Atlanta Shooting, Police Say

Atlanta Police said no suspect was in custody amid an "active shooter situation."
AP
|

ATLANTA (AP) — Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments. No suspect was in custody and police said in an email just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Police sent out a photo of the person believed to be the shooter. The person was wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front.

Police said the person is believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on the person’s whereabouts to call 911.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

Related

Gun ViolenceAtlanta
Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community