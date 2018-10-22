Atlantic-Pacific's New Collection At Nordstrom Only Looks Expensive

Fans of flirty fashion and affordable prices will love the latest collection to hit Nordstrom.

Atlantic-Pacific, a fashion and personal style brand created by mega-blogger Blair Eadie, teamed up with Halogen, one of Nordstrom’s most affordable private label brands, to create a mix-and-match collection fit for a modern-day princess.

The Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific collection spans across apparel, outerwear, shoes and lingerie. It blends the best of Eadie’s bold color choices, intricate feminine details and unique silhouettes with Halogen’s emphasis on making trends accessible for all sizes and budgets.

“All of you are the reason that I am granted these incredible opportunities, and I am eternally grateful,” wrote Eadie of her followers on Atlantic-Pacific’s site. “We created this collection with all of you in mind and I hope you’ll find it inspiring. I’m also optimistic that you’ll add a little color and tulle to your closet as well. A girl can dream!”

Nordstrom PR

The collection is accessibly priced between $39 to $250, and ranges from sizes 00 to 24. Unfortunately, many of the pieces are already selling out, but there’s still plenty to browse.

To give you a quick look at what the collection is about, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from the collaboration. Take a look below: