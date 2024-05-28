This Critical Flop Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Atlas” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.

Jennifer Lopez stars in this sci-fi action film about a data analyst with a profound distrust of all things AI who must help capture a rogue robot that could completely destroy humanity. The movie premiered on May 24 to mostly negative reviews from critics.

“Atlas” also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Lana Parrilla, Abraham Popoola and Mark Strong.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Max, Apple TV+ and Disney+.

The top movie on Hulu at the moment is “Ferrari.” The biographical sports drama premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in August 2023 and became a box-office bomb when it hit theaters in December.

Based on the 1991 biography “Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine,” the movie stars Adam Driver as the titular character as he faces personal and professional challenges in the summer of 1957. “Ferrari” also features Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone anf Jack O’Connell.

The new music documentary “The Beach Boys” was released on Disney+ on May 24.

As the title suggests, the film explores the history and rise of the legendary pop band through interviews with group members, their loved ones and other music icons who drew inspiration from their body of work.

“Sisters” is currently trending Max. The 2015 comedy stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as adult sisters living very different lives who reunited at their childhood home and decide to throw one last house party together.

Although the film received mixed reviews, the star-studded cast includes Maya Rudolph, James Brolin, John Cena, Ike Barinholtz, John Leguizamo, Rachel Dratch, Greta Lee, Samantha Bee, Kate McKinnon, Dianne Wiest and more.

Christopher Nolan’s 2010 film “Inception” is having a moment on Apple TV+.