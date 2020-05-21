CORONAVIRUS

Trump Gets Savage Reminder About 'Lost Month’ Of Coronavirus Inaction In New Ad

Trump is shown playing golf, holding rallies and attending the Daytona 500 in the new spot released by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell's PAC.

President Donald Trump’s inaction in February as the coronavirus spread is the focus of a blistering new attack ad.

The video that Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) Remedy PAC released online Wednesday features footage of Trump minimizing the threat of the virus, playing golf, holding campaign rallies and attending the Daytona 500 ― alongside an interview with Denise Jorgensen, whose father died after contracting COVID-19.

“By February, it was clear that COVID-19 would kill many Americans. It was clear to everyone ― except Donald Trump,” reads the on-screen text.

“In November, we are literally voting for our lives,” Jorgensen concludes in the clip.

Check out the ad here:

It’s the latest spot to call out Trump’s halting response to the public health crisis, with anti-Trump GOP groups The Lincoln Project and Republicans for the Rule of Law also weighing in regularly.

More than 94,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Members of the White House coronavirus task force have suggested it could kill up to 240,000.

 

