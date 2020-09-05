Gold Star families condemn Donald Trump’s reported insulting of America’s war dead in just one of a series of new attack ads released by critics of the president on both sides of the aisle.

The parents of fallen U.S. service members denounce Trump for allegedly referring to Americans who died fighting in World War I as “suckers” and “losers” during a 2018 visit to France in the spot shared online Friday by the progressive PAC VoteVets. Trump denies making the comments, first reported by The Atlantic this week.

“My message to Donald Trump is this. You have no right being commander in chief,” one Gold Star mother said in the video, here:

Donald Trump called our fallen troops "suckers" and "losers."

They can't speak for themselves, but these 6 Gold Star families speak for our fallen.

Here is their POWERFUL message.#GoldStarParentsAgainstTrump #VeteransAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/ZnbFevqkNR — VoteVets (@votevets) September 4, 2020

The progressive Meidas Touch PAC highlighted Trump’s multiple deferments from the military with its critical ad:

The Lincoln Project, which is made up of anti-Trump Republicans, and Veterans for Responsible Leadership called out Trump with this clip:

Donald Trump thinks these heroes are losers. pic.twitter.com/BDaadXsWVU — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 4, 2020

Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, superimposed Trump’s reported comments over poignant photos. “If you don’t respect our troops, you cannot lead them,” read text on the screen at the end.

Mr. President, if you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them. pic.twitter.com/hcX9hGgdm5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 4, 2020

It’s unclear which, if any, of the ads will be aired on television.

The jury also remains undecided as to whether online ads that go viral are effective in swaying swing voters.

That said, a poll released by Military Times this week showed support for Trump was falling amid active-duty officers and troops.

There has been “a steady drop in troops’ opinion of the commander in chief since his election four years ago,” reported the independent news website.

