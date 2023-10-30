Attack On French Soccer Team Bus Leaves Coach Heavily Bleeding And 5 Cops Injured

Grosso suffered a deep cut above his left eye that required stitches and had a large bandage wrapped around his head.

The attack was been widely commented on in media outside France and comes at a very bad time for the French league amid negotiations for the sale of its TV rights abroad. Earlier this month, the auction for the domestic broadcast rights for the 2024-2029 period was cancelled after the league failed to attract bids meeting the minimum price set.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Instagram that “there is absolutely no place for violence in soccer, on or off the pitch” and called on “the competent authorities to ensure that the appropriate measures are taken.”

“Without exception, in soccer, all players, coaches and fans must be safe to enjoy our sport,” Infantino said. He added a picture of Grosso with a bandage on his face, with the message ”Forza Fabio.”

Sports Minister Amelia Oudea-Castera called for a ‘’global response’’ and said the French league, the teams and fan groups should all take responsibility. Speaking Monday on France-2 television, she called for tougher restrictions on troublemakers.

She and Darmanin defended police protection for the Lyon team even though the measures weren’t enough to prevent the attack.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria said the attack was unacceptable and the club wished Grosso a speedy recovery.