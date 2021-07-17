Video Captures Amazing Save By Mom Who Pulls Son From Car Window After Kidnap Attempt

In a heart-stopping save captured on video, a mom managed to pull her 5-year-old son from the window of a car after he was snatched in an apparent kidnapping attempt on the streets of New York.

The little boy was walking a few steps ahead of his mother, Dolores Diaz, and two siblings on Friday when the drama erupted in Queens. A man suddenly bolted from a car idling nearby, grabbed the boy and tossed him in the back, then raced back to the diver’s seat and prepared to take off.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, my kids!’” Diaz told ABC-7 News.

Diaz pulled desperately on the car doors, which were locked, then pulled her son through the window to safety. The car sped off as bystanders raced to the scene to help.

The New York City Police Department released the street surveillance video that same day and asked the public for help identifying the suspected kidnapper and another man in the car.

Diaz told ABC-7 TV that she had never before seen the men, and the man who snatched her son said nothing.

Police later announced that a 24-year-old man was arrested Friday at a local hospital and charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. He was also charged on Saturday with assaulting a police officer, according to officials.

Officers were at Brookdale Hospital for an unrelated matter when they recognized the suspect from the video, ABC-7 reported. Sources told The New York Daily News that the suspect was at the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

UPDATE: A 24-year-old male has been arrested and charged with:



- Attempted Kidnapping

- Reckless Endangerment

- Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child less than 17 https://t.co/WXxXyk5JEq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 17, 2021

Investigators did not reveal a suspected motive in the attack. Police were still searching Saturday for the other man in the car, who police sources told several media outlets was the suspect’s father.