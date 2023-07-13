Meme Inspired By Italian Woman Who Publicly Shames Pickpockets Is *Chef’s Kiss*

ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET!!!!! Peter Dazeley via Getty Images

An Italian woman who is fed up with petty theft has stolen the internet’s heart.

A member of the Venice-based group Cittadini Non Distratti (whose name means “Citizens Not Distracted”) has been posting videos on TikTok in which she publicly calls out pickpockets who target travelers in Italy’s popular tourist areas. In the clips, the woman can’t be seen — but she can definitely be heard.

“Attenzione pickpocket!” she shouts in each video published on her accounts. The phrase means “attention pickpocket!” and she yells it to warn people to watch their belongings.

In some videos, she even seems to catch pickpockets in the act.

The woman, who told Newsweek that her name is Monica, said that she’s been providing this public service for 30 years and does it along with 40 other volunteers.

Cittadini Non Distratti originally shared its videos on Facebook, but it has found a new audience thanks to TikTok — where its efforts have gone viral.

“We decided to make our videos go viral to inform tourists to be careful,” Monica told Newsweek. “There is a lack of prevention and information about what is happening in the city and we are all happy that these videos are letting people see the problem in Venice and throughout Italian cities.”

I must’ve missed whatever day on Twitter it was that “attencione pickpocket” happened… — tiny ketamine bang (@Dominicannabis_) July 13, 2023

The group originally had the TikTok handle @cittadininondistratti, but it got suspended for unclear reasons, according to the London Evening Standard. In June, however, the group began sharing videos under the handle @cittadininondistratti2, and the clips really took off — so much so that Monica’s catchphrase has inspired a very funny meme.

Some people just love the way she yells “attenzione pickpocket!” and have turned it into a summer jam.

Attenzione Pickpocket would be a lovely name for a girl. — empanada daddy (@empanadadaddy23) July 11, 2023

My boyfriend shared I talk in my sleep. I asked what did I say and apparently it’s just “ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET,” repeatedly. — 👽brittny pierre (@sleep2dream) July 12, 2023

i need the same amount of energy that that woman who screams “attenzione pickpocket” has — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) July 10, 2023

Attenzione pickpocket club bop 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/oSyiz3Namh — Ling Dior (@LingDeeYoh) July 13, 2023

But the best interpretations of the meme use the phrase for clever reasons. To check out the funniest responses to the trend, just scroll down. And, Monica, we’d just like to say: Brava!

Instinctively shouting ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET when I see Ticketmaster adding fees on to ticket prices — Reb (@rebtool) July 11, 2023

My dunkin coffee was $7….. ATTENCIONE PICKPOCKET!!!! ATTENCIONE PICKPOCKET!!!! — Elise (hinge) (@neiman_marxist_) July 12, 2023

the people playing trivia at the brewery are googling the answers ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET ATTENCIONE PICKPOCKETTTT 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 — 𓆩♡𓆪 (@nar0h4) July 12, 2023

yelling ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET!!! when restaurants w poor service add an automatic 25% gratuity — the grink (@carolineflocka) July 11, 2023

ATTENZIONE BORSEGIATTRICI !!

ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET 🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/mmBLifeyfp — L (@lmxstn) July 12, 2023

I’m going to start “attenzione pickpocket”-ing creepy men at bars when they won’t leave my friends alone — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 10, 2023

ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET!!!! pic.twitter.com/xjNfGOjZuX — solo show July 14 & 15 (@mashapotatohead) July 12, 2023