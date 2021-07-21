Ex-Prosecutor Warns: ‘More To Come’ After Trump Ally Tom Barrack Charged

Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade warned more charges could be on the cards following the indictment of Tom Barrack, the longtime friend of ex-President Donald Trump who is accused of working secretly for the government of the United Arab Emirates.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” anchor Brian Williams asked McQuade if the indictment of Barrack “read to you” as if “there’s more to come.” Barrack, who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee, will plead not guilty to the charges, a spokesperson told The Washington Post.

“Well, it does, only in that it names by label and category some additional individuals,” replied McQuade, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2010 to 2017 and now a legal analyst on the network.

The charging document talked “for example, about this congressman who was recommended by the UAE for an ambassador position” and “executives who were working at the company that was run by Tom Barrack,” she noted.

“Sometimes when you have references to others not yet charged, it could mean that additional charges are coming,” McQuade explained.

McQuade suggested her first call, if she was representing Barrack, would be “to the prosecutor to say, ‘Is there any way we can work out a deal where my client would cooperate?’”

“And so, being a close adviser to Donald Trump and someone who’s in his close orbit, as a prosecutor I’d be very interested in exploring anything Tom Barrack might have to say about that,” she added.

