Attorneys For Ghislaine Maxwell Claim New Information Should Halt Document Unsealing

Defense lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell say they have received “critical new information” that could affect her criminal case and the unsealing of more documents in her civil lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Maxwell’s lawyers did not reveal the new information, saying in documents filed Monday that it was subject to a protective order in Maxwell’s criminal case. They asked for a three-week stay while they negotiate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office about sharing the new information with other courts.

The Southern District of New York has permitted thousands of pages of documents in the civil lawsuit Giuffre v. Maxwell, which was settled in 2017, to be unsealed, painting a fuller picture of how Epstein and Maxwell allegedly used their positions to manipulate and sexually abuse an unknown number of underage girls all over the world.

The most recent batch of documents was disclosed late last month. It included Epstein emails and the deposition of Giuffre, who said she was ordered to have sex with many older men, allegedly including Prince Andrew of Britain.

Giuffre testified she was told to give Prince Andrew “whatever he demanded” and to then report details to Epstein. She also recalled seeing former President Bill Clinton on Epstein’s secluded private island, despite Clinton’s denials of ever having visited the property.

A bundle of documents, including more depositions, remains locked away from public view.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty last month to six felony counts alleging that she recruited and groomed underage girls for sexual abuse with Epstein.

Epstein, a wealthy financier whose source of income remains somewhat mysterious, was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 in what authorities declared a suicide following his arrest on multiple sex trafficking charges.

