Aubrey Huff batted left in his Major League Baseball career, but he tweets far right.

The former San Francisco Giant tweeted this week that he was teaching his 9- and 11-year-old sons to shoot in case Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wins the 2020 election because socialism will necessitate it. Sanders, vying for the Democratic nomination, has championed Medicare for All.

Huff included a photo of himself at a gun range with a target riddled by bullets apparently fired by his children.

“Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020,” the 42-year-old wrote. “In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must.”

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

Huff, a staunch Trump supporter who won two World Series with the Giants, earned the mockery of two comedians. “This dumb f**k right here,” Kathy Griffin wrote. Tom Arnold chimed in: “Kathy Griffin just handed Aubrey Huff his ass.”

This dumb f**k right here. https://t.co/WgDgUL1eOd — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 26, 2019

Kathy Griffin just handed Aubrey Huff his ass. https://t.co/n0acF6dbmJ — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 27, 2019

Huff, who last played in the majors in 2012, hit back. He defended the post as an example of educating his children about “safe gun practices.” He called Griffin a hypocrite because of her infamous photo shoot in which she held the bloodied fake head of Trump.

My boys and I were shooting a fake paper target, as I was teaching them safe gun practices. Yet here’s a picture of you holding a fake head of @realDonaldTrump murdered by your hand with a knife. How’d that work out for your career? The hypocrisy is strong with this one. #moron https://t.co/Id3ygC31kH pic.twitter.com/lcb3ijCgeC — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

He also zeroed in on Arnold’s several divorces, writing, “If I were you I’d focus on hanging on to that 4th wife before you lose the rest of your money on alimony payments.”

She’s not gonna bang u Tom. If I were you I’d focus on hanging on to that 4th wife before you lose the rest of your money on alimony payments. Let’s chat over coffee about failed marriages. Alimony for my 1 divorce sucks. I can’t imagine being dumb enough to do it 4 times. https://t.co/oeQqsfCDVL — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) November 27, 2019

Griffin kept firing away at the one-time Silver Slugger award winner, who, incongruously, has called on athletes to keep their political opinions to themselves.

I miss the days when #athletes entertained us with the athletic ability, and didn’t bore us with their political opinions! I know the American 🇺🇸 sports fans will greatly appreciate it! Please @MLB @NHL @NBA @NFL @espn leave politics out of sports! #aubreyhuffoffthecuff pic.twitter.com/B1U2VpLiPc — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) May 7, 2019