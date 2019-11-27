Aubrey Huff batted left in his Major League Baseball career, but he tweets far right.
The former San Francisco Giant tweeted this week that he was teaching his 9- and 11-year-old sons to shoot in case Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wins the 2020 election because socialism will necessitate it. Sanders, vying for the Democratic nomination, has championed Medicare for All.
Huff included a photo of himself at a gun range with a target riddled by bullets apparently fired by his children.
“Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020,” the 42-year-old wrote. “In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must.”
Huff, a staunch Trump supporter who won two World Series with the Giants, earned the mockery of two comedians. “This dumb f**k right here,” Kathy Griffin wrote. Tom Arnold chimed in: “Kathy Griffin just handed Aubrey Huff his ass.”
Huff, who last played in the majors in 2012, hit back. He defended the post as an example of educating his children about “safe gun practices.” He called Griffin a hypocrite because of her infamous photo shoot in which she held the bloodied fake head of Trump.
He also zeroed in on Arnold’s several divorces, writing, “If I were you I’d focus on hanging on to that 4th wife before you lose the rest of your money on alimony payments.”
Griffin kept firing away at the one-time Silver Slugger award winner, who, incongruously, has called on athletes to keep their political opinions to themselves.