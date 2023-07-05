Although Donald Trump Jr. was accused of making homophobic comments against Pete Buttigieg earlier this year, he’s apparently more comfortable with the gay community than he has admitted in recent years.

So says former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day, who allegedly had an affair with the former president’s firstborn son between 2011 and 2012.

O’Day recently told former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on his “Mea Culpa” podcast that she thought Trump Jr. was her soulmate before he became a hardcore right winger.

She claimed the first time she had sex with him was in the bathroom of a gay nightclub.

As for their relationship these days? Not so much.

“You know what a bleeding-heart liberal I am, and you know how I’m a social justice warrior since I was born and raised by one,” O’Day said. “There is no way that I could have ever loved somebody like what we see today.”

O’Day said she met Trump Jr. in 2011 while working on Season 5 of “Celebrity Apprentice” and stated there was chemistry, even though he was married to his wife, Vanessa.

Still, that didn’t stop Trump Jr. from reportedly attending a gay club to see the singer at an event.

“Everybody was in a G-string or less,” O’Day told Cohen, adding that her assistant thought Trump Jr. seemed “very comfortable” and “totally chill” in the situation.

So much so that the two allegedly consummated their passion in a bathroom at the club.

Trump Jr. has never admitted to the affair, according to Newsweek, but Cohen killed a story in 2013 that Us Weekly was preparing about the affair.

O’Day added the Trump Jr. she knew a decade ago isn’t anything like the one we all know today.

“I looked at his Instagram for the first time in years the other night and saw all kinds of jokes, you know, kind of belittling the gay community, transgender women, et cetera, and I thought to myself, ‘Man, you were super comfortable in that gay club,’” she said.