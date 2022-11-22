Aubrey Plaza Has Gone Blonde, And She Looks Like A Classic Hollywood Screen Siren

From “Ingrid Goes West” to Ingrid Bergman.
Aubrey Plaza, the closest living embodiment to Wednesday Addams, debuted a new hair color at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Annual Governors Awards Saturday, and it screams old Hollywood glamour.
“The White Lotus” star paired her new blonde tresses with a long, black halter top gown with a high slit and a very low back.
Plaza told Variety that the new look is for her upcoming role in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.”
And although the new ’do is purely for a character, people on Twitter thought that Plaza should keep the transformative look.
The new hair color probably won’t hinder the typical thirst tweets that Plaza told Buzzfeed she already receives — but hey, maybe there will be slightly fewer requests from fans to stomp on their faces in sexually suggestive ways.
And speaking of macabre things, HuffPost reached out to her “Parks and Recreation” character April Ludgate for a comment on Plaza’s blonde hair. Surprisingly, she didn’t hate it.