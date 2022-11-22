Aubrey Plaza Has Gone Blonde, And She Looks Like A Classic Hollywood Screen Siren

Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere of "The White Lotus" in October. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

From “Ingrid Goes West” to Ingrid Bergman.

Aubrey Plaza, the closest living embodiment to Wednesday Addams, debuted a new hair color at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Annual Governors Awards Saturday, and it screams old Hollywood glamour.

Plaza in Los Angeles on Saturday. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

“The White Lotus” star paired her new blonde tresses with a long, black halter top gown with a high slit and a very low back.

Plaza told Variety that the new look is for her upcoming role in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.”

Plaza shows off the back of her gown. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

And although the new ’do is purely for a character, people on Twitter thought that Plaza should keep the transformative look.

aubrey plaza is blonde omg i can’t breathe… — ana damaris (@greasestainer) November 20, 2022

WHO LET AUBREY PLAZA BECOME A BLONDE AND WHY DO THEY WANT ME DEAD? — ˚ ༘♡✧.* (@aloomf) November 20, 2022

it’s aubrey plaza blonde era and we are just blessed to be witnessing it pic.twitter.com/MEbP5NvKx5 — ‘ (@harperspiIler) November 20, 2022

The new hair color probably won’t hinder the typical thirst tweets that Plaza told Buzzfeed she already receives — but hey, maybe there will be slightly fewer requests from fans to stomp on their faces in sexually suggestive ways.

Plaza embodying old Hollywood glam. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

