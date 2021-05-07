Aubrey Plaza Casually Reveals That She Got Married To Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza channeled some very nonchalant April Ludgate vibes when she revealed on Friday that she is married to Jeff Baena.

In an Instagram post promoting her longtime partner’s latest project, “Spin Me Round,” the “Parks and Recreation” star wrote, “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena …”

Plaza’s publicist confirmed to HuffPost that the actor is indeed married to “The Little Hours” writer and director.

Some Plaza fans on Twitter had mixed feelings about the beloved actor being officially off the market:

Really happy for Aubrey Plaza and her new husband. pic.twitter.com/YPoEasUzGp — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 7, 2021

Awww congrats to my wife Aubrey Plaza for getting married!!!! So nice of Jeff to be cool with a throuple <3 — thog dont caare (@wealthtax420) May 7, 2021

So happy for Aubrey Plaza. So happy. So happy. pic.twitter.com/NqEXbbYnGD — Allison M. 🌱 @ HotDocs (@AlliCinema) May 7, 2021

Happy for Aubrey Plaza quietly getting married, heartbroken that the marriage was to somebody other than me — cait (@catpattt) May 7, 2021

aubrey plaza is....married???? byeeee pic.twitter.com/AEfLt56a8E — avatar korra defender (@y_snchzz) May 7, 2021

Glad to hear we’re all collectively sad about Aubrey Plaza’s recent marriage — Gaslightning McQueen 🚘🍄🐸 (@cinethot) May 7, 2021

Plaza, 36, and Baena, 43, have been linked since 2011, according to People. And although fans may be upset that Plaza didn’t get hitched to Michael Cera — a former co-star, whom she dated for a year and a half — or Chris Pratt (who played April Ludgate’s goofball of a husband in “Parks and Rec”), Baena seems like a good match for her, if his movies are any indication.

Plaza has starred in two of Baena’s offbeat films, “Life After Beth” (2014) and “The Little Hours” (2017), the latter of which is about a convent of foul-mouthed, emotionally unstable and lustful nuns. The former involves a woman turning into a zombie.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena attend "The Little Hours" premiere in 2017.

Both films also share several of the same cast members, including Molly Shannon, John C. Reilly and Paul Reiser. According to Plaza’s post on Friday, Shannon will be involved in Baena’s upcoming movie “Spin Me Round” — as will Fred Armisen, Lauren Weedman and Alison Brie, who were all also in “The LIttle Hours.”

Plaza and Baena appear to enjoy working together. The “Ingrid Goes West” star will make her directorial debut in Showtime’s new found footage anthology series “Cinema Toast,” created by Baena. They worked on the series together at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else,” Plaza recently told People. “And we did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess.”

Here’s just hoping that Plaza and Baena’s wedding was as random and wonderful as April and Andy’s: