Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza Reveals The Hilariously Weird Details From Her Failed ‘SNL’ Audition

The “White Lotus” star, who is set to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, once tried out with some pretty wacky characters.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Aubrey Plaza is shown during an appearance Monday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Actor Aubrey Plaza is shown during an appearance Monday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

She should have just done a Wednesday Addams impression.

On Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Aubrey Plaza revealed to “Saturday Night Live” alum Jimmy Fallon that she once auditioned to join the legendary sketch program, which she’s now set to host this weekend.

“I didn’t make it to the Lorne [Michaels] audition,” Plaza said, referring to the notoriously weird final tryout that candidates have with the show’s creator. “But I did a preliminary first-round showcase.”

The “White Lotus” star said that during her audition, she performed two pretty on-brand and delightfully odd characters.

“One character I did was a Puerto Rican news reporter that was always trying to make all of the news stories sexy, even if they were horrific,” she recalled. “I was just trying to sex up the news or something.”

Her second one was even more bizarre.

“I was a pill-popping housewife that had my own talk show called ‘Celebri-Tails,’ where I would just name celebrities and name what kind of tail they would have if they had a tail,” Plaza said. “Like I would say, ‘Lindsay Lohan would have a bushy squirrel’s tail.’ Or, like, ‘Bill Clinton would have a polar bear’s nub.’”

Plaza is no stranger to Studio 8H. She also told Fallon that she interned for the design department, whose work she “did not care about … at all.”

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

