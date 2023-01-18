Actor Aubrey Plaza is shown during an appearance Monday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

She should have just done a Wednesday Addams impression.

On Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Aubrey Plaza revealed to “Saturday Night Live” alum Jimmy Fallon that she once auditioned to join the legendary sketch program, which she’s now set to host this weekend.

“I didn’t make it to the Lorne [Michaels] audition,” Plaza said, referring to the notoriously weird final tryout that candidates have with the show’s creator. “But I did a preliminary first-round showcase.”

Advertisement

The “White Lotus” star said that during her audition, she performed two pretty on-brand and delightfully odd characters.

“One character I did was a Puerto Rican news reporter that was always trying to make all of the news stories sexy, even if they were horrific,” she recalled. “I was just trying to sex up the news or something.”

Her second one was even more bizarre.

“I was a pill-popping housewife that had my own talk show called ‘Celebri-Tails,’ where I would just name celebrities and name what kind of tail they would have if they had a tail,” Plaza said. “Like I would say, ‘Lindsay Lohan would have a bushy squirrel’s tail.’ Or, like, ‘Bill Clinton would have a polar bear’s nub.’”

Advertisement