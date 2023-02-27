Aubrey Plaza Seemed Ticked About Something Onstage At SAG Awards

Aubrey Plaza had fans wondering what got her seemingly rattled as she and her “White Lotus” castmates accepted their prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

The moment happened after co-star F. Murray Abraham gave the thank-you speech for the best ensemble in a drama series, and offered a prayer for earthquake victims and for peace in Ukraine and Russia. “Union forever,” he shouted.

Appearing distracted and glancing away from the stage, an angry-looking Plaza uttered what many thought was “Jesus Christ,” footage shows.

Plaza was seen moments earlier adjusting the cross straps of her gown to avoid a potential wardrobe malfunction but it’s not known if perhaps that was the source of her irritation.

Co-star Jon Gries later told Page Six that Plaza was reacting to her dress predicament and was “just being funny.”

