Aubrey Plaza’s Stylist Defends Risqué ‘Underboob’ SAG Awards Dress Amid Backlash

Aubrey Plaza’s stylist took to Instagram on Monday to shut down criticism of the actor’s revealing Screen Actors Guild Awards dress.

After the “White Lotus” star appeared at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles donning a Michael Kors gown with a crisscross neckline that bared her “underboob,” social media users quickly began to tear apart photos of the sultry ensemble.

“It looks like she is wearing it backwards,” one person commented on an Instagram post about Plaza’s attire.

Another said, “Stop dressing amazing people in horrible dresses.”

When one person wrote that “the straps could be better adjusted, but i love the color,” stylist Jessica Paster swooped in to reveal the risqué outfit was exactly the look she was going for.

“Did 7 fittings .. for real … I wanted underboob,” Paster replied in the comments section alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

But red carpet photos weren’t the only source of controversy around the deadpan queen’s dress.

In several clips shared to Twitter, Plaza appeared visibly annoyed after hitting the stage with her “White Lotus” co-stars to accept the award for best ensemble cast. The footage showed Plaza adjusting her top multiple times and appearing to mouth the words “Jesus Christ,” igniting speculation across social media.

Though she has not publicly addressed the incident, many Twitter users noticed Plaza’s irritated glares seemed to start after Jon Gries — who stars as Greg Hunt, the husband of Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge), in the hit HBO series — leaned over to whisper to her.

With a panicked look, Plaza then glanced down at her outfit and began frantically adjusting the dress straps over her breasts, seemingly hoping to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Speaking to Page Six in a story published Monday, Gries revealed what actually happened on stage that triggered the “Parks and Recreation” alum’s frustrated expression.

He could see that Plaza was “being blocked by about 15 people,” Gries recalled, so he told her to “look to the front.”

He then whispered, “You might want to fix that first,” referring to her underboob emerging from her dress.

As for her seemingly mouthing “Jesus Christ,” Gries insisted she was “just being funny.”

“What she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing,” he told Page Six. “That’s her humor. ... That’s her biting wit.”