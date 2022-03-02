Auditor: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Must Return $450K In COVID-19 Funds

Rich Delmar, deputy inspector general in the Department of the Treasury, said the state auditor “will assess the adequacy and sufficiency of supporting documentation as part of its audit.” He said the auditor may review additional documentation to determine if it is sufficient to uphold the spending.

Sand concluded after receiving documentation from the governor’s office that the money should be returned.

Delmar did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday.

Sand said during his review of the state’s payroll system that it was unclear why Reynolds had to take federal money to pay the salaries.

In December 2020, Reynolds had to return $21 million in COVID-19 relief money after using it to upgrade an outdated state information technology system; U.S. Treasury officials determined the payments were not allowed expenditures under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.