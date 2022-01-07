Rooney Mara Set To Play Audrey Hepburn In New Apple TV+ Biopic

The two-time Oscar nominee also will produce the film, which is being helmed by “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino, according to Deadline.

No plot details have been revealed, but Hepburn’s life leaves a lot of room to work, including her five Oscar nominations, her relationship with actor William Holden and her work as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, a humanitarian organization that helped her own family during World War II, according to People.com.

News of the upcoming film attracted lots of Twitter attention, but much of it was from Lily Collins fans who felt the “Emily In Paris” star should have been cast, according to the New York Post.

Hepburn is just the latest entertainment icon to get the biopic treatment.