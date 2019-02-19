Mike Pence's Daughter Audrey Gets Engaged In 'Gay-Centric' Provincetown

Mike Pence is celebrating the engagement of his daughter Audrey, 24. But people are speculating that he may not be too happy about the fact that the proposal from her college boyfriend, Daniel Tomanelli, took place in the “gay-centric” town of Provincetown, Mass.

The youngest child of the vice president and his wife, Karen, announced her engagement with an Instagram post on Saturday. And although she didn’t mention her new fiancé’s name or their location, The Boston Globe was able to identify fellow Northeastern grad Tomanelli, and Race Point Beach in Provincetown as the backdrop for the proposal.

“Rain or shine, I’m so glad you’ll always be by my side,” Audrey captioned the slideshow of photos of her with Tomanelli, caught in the rain.

Many commenters congratulated the pair and pointed out that the photos looked straight out of a movie.

Others poked fun at Audrey for getting engaged in a place known for its LGBTQ community, considering her father’s conservative views.

“Awww my girlfriend and I also got engaged in Provincetown! I’m glad you’re finally coming around,” one person wrote, while another added, “You did it in one of the most famous Gay resort towns in the entire world! Congrats!”

“I’m thrilled that your dad will have to know that you got engaged in the most statistically gay small town in America,” someone commented. Another suggested that the Pences should be “banned from P-town on principle.”

How mad are Mike Pence and Mother that their daughter got engaged in one of the most well known gay centric towns in America. Thank you to Audrey Pence’s fiance for this perfect little jab. Provincetown for the win. — Kelly Tryda (@TrydaTwinMom) February 18, 2019

Her father has consistently, cynically & ruthlessly attacked the #LGBTQ community throughout his hateful career. To think his daughter ventured to our safest harbor in #ptown to get engaged…& sent out press release abt it Well, “Bless Her Heart” https://t.co/QNyzNOSNS1 — Lyn (@LynKetterer) February 17, 2019

Audrey’s sister, Charlotte, congratulated the couple on her own Instagram — giving her best wishes to the pair and sharing her excitement about adding another brother to the family.