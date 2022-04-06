Jada Pinkett Smith’s former lover August Alsina is shedding some light on their extramarital “entanglement” in his new song “Shake the World.”

“Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” the New Orleans singer croons on the track, which he showcased on Instagram Monday.

Mayhem ensued at the Oscars on March 27 after Pinkett Smith’s husband of nearly three decades, Will Smith, struck comedian Chris Rock for mocking Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

She has been open about her struggle with hair loss due to autoimmune disorder alopecia.

In a video on Instagram in December, the “Red Table Talk” host showed off her stunning complexion and offered an update on her hair loss journey.

August Alsina performs on Jan. 23, 2018, in London. Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

Alsina established a very close and public bond with Pinkett Smith in 2015 before revealing their romantic relationship in 2020.

His new song alludes to getting “canceled” after the “Matrix” actor confirmed their affair. In July 2020, Pinkett Smith publicly discussed her “entanglement” with Alsina on “Red Table Talk” with a dejected Smith by her side.

“I heard I was canceled,” the R&B singer bellows on the track. “Well, let’s not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I’m flawed but flawless, that’s what makes me August.”

The vocalist has previously used his platform to discuss his relationship with Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the “Red Table Talk” episode aired, Alsina released a song titled “Entanglements” with Rick Ross.

In 2021, Smith confirmed that he and his wife have an open relationship, saying Pinkett Smith has “never believed in a conventional marriage” while promoting his own memoir.

