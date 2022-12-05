HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Every few years, a high-end skin care product comes along that is so widely touted and popular that it becomes an instant cult fave, even if it’s generally considered to be cost-prohibitive. Think La Mer cream, True Botanicals oil, NuFace Trinity or even Sunday Riley’s Good Genes serum. A recent addition to this pricey, yet essential, luxury skin care cabal? Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream.
This pricey celebrity-beloved moisturizer starts at a cool $89 a bottle (for the smallest travel size), but that hasn’t stopped dedicated beauty lovers from trying to get their hands on it. It’s packed with powerful proprietary ingredients like the complex, nutrient-rich TFC8, and the brand has conducted a slew of clinical trials that show convincing physical evidence of its products’ effectiveness. This is exactly what makes it the perfect holiday gift for the skin care devotee in your life.
While some expensive skin care products are all marketing and hype, those who love The Rich Cream swear by its effectiveness. And if it’s good enough for Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Naomi Cambell and Sandra Oh, then it’s worth a shot. It makes for a swoon-worthy stocking stuffer or holiday present that will delight the recipient every time they use it.
The award-winning Augustinus Bader Rich Cream is as luxurious as it gets. It’s intensely hydrating and nourishing and it claims help to improve the skin’s overall complexion by reducing common signs of aging like fine lines and hyperpigmentation. It also promises to support and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier function, which can lead to smooth, soft and supple skin — making it ideal for those in cold, dry climates. Based on research that the brand has conducted, the cream has the potential to rejuvenate the complexion by supporting cellular renewal and drenching the skin with the many regenerative ingredients in the brand’s patented Trigger Factor Complex, which encompasses over 40 ingredients and is the result of decades of research and clinical study. Best of all, it’s formulated using potent, sustainably-sourced botanicals that are known for their effectiveness, like evening primrose oil, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, argan oil and avocado oil. All of these yummy ingredients work together to heal, nourish and protect skin.
If you’re looking for other gifting options beyond the Rich Cream, we’ve rounded up a few of them below, at a variety of price points from affordable to eye-popping.
There’s no denying that the price point of this cream is sky-high, which is why so many people, even the most rabid skin care fanatics, may be reluctant to buy it for themselves. Giving a loved one the gift of an ultra-luxurious facial cream is a surefire way to get in their good graces. If you’ve got some extra money to spend on the people on your shopping list, then this premium moisturizer is an excellent option.
Just in case you need a bit more convincing, take a look at some rave reviews from happy customers.
Promising reviews:
“Essential part of my skin care regime. I began my Augustus Bader journey two years ago around my 43rd birthday. Using it day and night religiously for two years along with a healthy diet, exercise, great hydration and adequate sleep it’s has allowed me to experience a “glow up”. At age 45, I’ve never felt more confident. Thank you. P.S. I recently added the oil and am totally enamored.” — Kerrys H.
“Fabulous cream. I was a bit unsure at first as it is called The Rich Cream and I am not keen on anything too heavy. However, this is fabulous and beautiful to use. My skin looks good and it really does soften slight lines. I would highly recommend.” — Sara H.
“Having bought the cream through a recommendation I was a bit dubious as always leant more towards acid-based creams. This cream is in a league all of its own !! My skin has never looked or felt better… my preference is the rich cream out of the two as feel it packs more punch… my skin literally GLOWS since using this and I cannot recommend it enough. Price point wise yes it is expensive but it lasts a REALLY long time and a little goes a long way. highly recommend it” — James W.