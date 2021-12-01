Auschwitz Museum Condemns Fox Nation Host Lara Logan For Fauci Comments

Holocaust comparisons have become a common theme in anti-vaccination and anti-mandate circles, putting Jewish advocacy and history organizations in the position of having to repeatedly speak out. Some prominent vaccination critics have worn yellow stars to liken their situation ― being encouraged to get vaccinated in order to participate in certain aspects of society ― to the Nazis’ treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, has been demonized by right-wingers throughout the pandemic for making science-informed recommendations, which have evolved with newer information, on COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines. The attacks have intensified amid concerns over the emerging omicron variant.