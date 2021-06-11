4 People Rescued From Boat Dangling Over Dam At Texas Reservoir

Four boaters were rescued from a Texas reservoir Thursday afternoon after their boat came perilously close to plunging over the edge of a dam.

The dramatic rescue took place near the Longhorn Dam on Lady Bird Lake in east Austin after a 911 call that reported the boat was “up against the dam” and looking like it was “going to go over,” according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Austin police said an electric-powered boat rented by the four passengers got stuck near the dam without enough power to get out, according to KVUE-TV. Adding to the terrifying drama: The spillway was open because of recent rainfall.

The boaters initially contacted the rental company. But the company sent a rescue boat that lacked power against the spillway current as well and also became stuck.

Rescue crews, including a helicopter, were then called for help and captured scary photos and video of the stuck boat.

FINAL UPDATE water rescue 1-79 N PLEASANT VALLEY RD: Here is a look at the scene of the earlier rescue from #ATCEMS District Command 6. pic.twitter.com/qJ9RL1Q9V0 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 10, 2021

Life vests were passed down to the four passengers before the vessel was attached to a police boat, which pulled it back into open water, according to NBC News.

None of the boaters rescued required medical attention.